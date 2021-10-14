From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

There was jubilation on Thursday in the Niger Delta following the reappointment of Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd) as the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari approved the renewal of Dikio’s tenure for another one year in a terse statement issued by the Presidential Spokesman, Femi Adesina.

The statement noted that Dikio, who was first appointed in August 2020, has, despite the challenges, had been able to command widespread respect amongst the various stakeholders in the Niger Delta.

When news of the tenure extension filtered into the region, stakeholders, including ex-agitators hailed the President for doing the right thing for the interest of peace and stability of the Niger Delta.

Speaking on behalf of Third Phase of the PAP, its national chairman, Tonye Bobo said by extending Dikio’s tenure, Buhari had demonstrated his commitment to the development of the region and commended him for not listening to naysayers, who were bent on derailing the programme.

Bobo implored Dikio to see his reappointment as an acknowledgement of his efforts in the last one year urging him to justify the fresh mandate by working for the sustained peace of the region.

He assured Dikio of the full support of ex-agitators, especially those in the third phase, stressing that having keyed into his vision; they will work with him to achieve it.

“It is cheering news for us because it is what we clamoured for. So, we are thanking President Buhari for listening to wise counsel and extending the tenure of Col. Milland Dixon Dikio.

“Dikio has shown capacity, he has demonstrated in the last one year that he understands the workings of the programme and when you listen to his vision and template, it is obvious he knows what is best for the ex-agitators and the region as a whole.

“What we are going to appeal to him is to look into the issues that are pending before him like that of the undocumented ex-agitators and see how they can be captured because they have suffered a lot. For us we will work with him to achieve his desired goal for the Niger Delta”, he said.

