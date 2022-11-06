From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

There was jubilation at the weekend in the Niger Delta as a result of the decision of the Federal Government to rescind its earlier plans to terminate the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP).

The Interim Administrator, PAP, Major General Barry Ndiomu (retd), confirmed the government’s new position.

Ndiomu, in a statement issued in Abuja by PAP’s Media Consultant, Donu Kogbara, expressed gratitude to the federal government for listening when he made it clear that critical stakeholders across the region were strongly opposed to the winding down of the programme.

Ndiomu stated that all responsible stakeholders nevertheless support constructive changes and pointed that the programme needed to be totally refocused and restructured.

Ndiomu added that the government weighed the arguments presented to it, saw merit in them and decided to suspend the planned shutdown.

Ndiomu said the federal government’s willingness to retrace its steps demonstrated the sensitivity of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to issues affecting the Niger Delta.

“The Federal Government has heard the concerns of Niger Delta people and, with our best interests at heart, has decided to shelve an unwanted termination agenda and transform PAP into a more sanitized, transparent, efficient, robust and sustainable entity.

“The decision was taken after the feelings of stakeholders and people of the region

were communicated to the government and proves that the Buhari administration will not do anything to jeopardize the peace in the Niger Delta,” the statement read.