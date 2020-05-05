Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

There was jubilation at Onitsha, the commercial nerve centre of Anambra State following the re-opening of major markets, shutdown five weeks ago to curtail the spread of coronavirus pandemics.

Governor Willie Obiano had, last Friday, directed that Onitsha main market and other 62 markets in the state to be re-opened for businesses yesterday.

When Daily Sun visited the markets, it was observed that traders at Onitsha main market, Ochanja, Ose, Ogbogwu, Electronics, Abada, Building Materials and Bridgehead markets, were as early as 7am rushed to their shops to start their businesses.

The situation of early rush to the markets caused gridlock long major roads and streets of Onitsha as vehicles were standstill for hours before it was controlled by police and state traffic officers.