Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osogbo, the Osun State capital, on Friday, erupted in jubilation as soon as news filtered into the town that the Supreme Court sitting in Abuja had upheld the election of Governor Gboyega Oyetola following the September 2018 governorship election held in the state.

Scores of supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on which platform Oyetola won the election, trooped to the streets, including the popular Olaiya Junction, drumming, dancing and jubilating amid songs of praise.

They chorused that the judgement was an answer to their prayers, insisting that the APC, under the leadership of Oyetola was the only party that could fulfill the hopes of the people. In a brief remark during his outing in a motorcade surrounded by hundreds of supporters to the Mandela Freedom Park in Osogbo and its environs, Oyetola expressed delight at the judgement. He congratulated the people of the state on the victory and promised to fulfill all the promises he made to them during the electioneering campaign.

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2018 election, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has congratulated Mr. Oyetola on his victory at the Supreme Court. The former senator who represented the Osun West Senatorial District affirmed that his ambition was never a do or die affair.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, after the court ruling on Friday, Adeleke said: “The Supreme Court, being the apex court in the land, their decision, regardless of my disagreement and disappointment with same, remains final. As a democrat and law abiding citizen, I accept the ruling no matter my misgivings. I wish Governor Oyetola well in the governance of Osun state.” He also expressed immense gratitude and appreciation to his teeming supporters, leaders and members of the People’s Democratic Party “for their massive support throughout the duration of the case and our high spirit and commitment to the cause of democracy which we championed from last year till date.”

“In all circumstances, we must thank God Almighty. We gallantly fought a good fight in pursuance of a democratic cause. The ideals we fought for live on,” Adeleke stressed. “Our ambition was never a do or die affair. We aspired to serve and deliver democratic dividends to the people of Osun State. Our ambition was altruistic. We wish Governor Oyetola the best in governance of the state,” he stressed.

Also, the APC congratulated the governor and enthused that “the progressive God that Osun people serve heard their prayers and granted their request.” Our fears for the calamity that might have befallen the state of Osun, if the PDP had been declared winner, have now been assuaged. We are overjoyed for this amazing grace. Those who had wished for a different outcome have a lesson to learn here, that there is a natural limit to which you can stretch evil.” The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, also congratulated Oyetola and members of the APC on the victory.

He described the judgment as “a confirmation of the people’s mandate which was freely given to Governor Gboyega Oyetola and the All Progressives Congress in the last year September governorship election in the state.” The speaker, however, reiterated the Assembly’s readiness under his leadership to work with Oyetola through far-reaching reforms, resolutions and laws that would aid the developmental agenda of his government.

However, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) South West, in a statement yesterday by its Zonal Publicity Secretary, Ayo Fadaka, berated the Supreme Court judgment, claiming that its candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, was robbed of victory.