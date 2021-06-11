From Gyang Bere, Jos

Ahead of the commemoration of Democracy Day, Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong has commenced the inauguration of some projects across the State as well as inspection of others ongoing.

Governor Lalong started his day by inaugurating the rehabilitated Pankshin Water Project which had broken down and unable to provide water to the people of Pankshin and environs.

Lalong while inaugurating the facility said his administration will continue to do its best in delivering on projects that have direct impact on the citizens.

He urged the people to guard the facility as Government has done the first part of its duty by providing the critical water infrastructure which must not be destroyed or vandalised.

At the Pankshin Mini Stadium, the Governor witnessed the midterm report presentation of Member representing Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Yusuf Gagdi where cars, wheelchairs, and other empowerment items were distributed to beneficiaries. Borehole drilling equipment and a Constituency Office were also inaugurated.

He later inspected ongoing work on a model primary school in Mangu which is ongoing with plans for elaborate development.

The Governor then proceeded to commission some roads in Jos South Local Government. These include the Anguldi-NVRI Vom road; Zawan-College of Health road and the Rayfield-Zarmaganda/Church of Immaculate Conception Road networks.

Afterwards, he arrived the Old Airport Junction Road to commission the Jos-Bukuru solar powered street lighting project which has been in use for about two years now without formal commissioning.

The Governor said the projects were executed as part of fulfilling the desire of the Rescue Administration to develop critical infrastructures which are key to the economic development of the State.

He said that is the reason why he chose to complete inherited projects rather than allow the people’s investments to be lost beacuse of political differences.

The Governor said all the 28 new projects he initiated are being completed accross the State including the 20 roads that were carried out within the Jos Bukuru metropolis under a special rehabilitation programme tagged ‘operation zero potholes’ which are being commissioned.

Commissioner for Works Pam Bot-Mang said the solar powered street lighting project has so far covered over 90 kilometres with more to come.

Management Committee Chairman for Jos South Local Government Mr. Gideon Dandereng said the projects being commissioned have made tremendous impact on the people since they were completed.

He said “anyone that says that Governor Lalong does not like the Berom people is a liar and does not want to acknowledge the truth. There is no Governor that has carried everyone along like Lalong which explains why we have peace in Plateau State today. Despite few challenges here and there, we are on the path to overcoming them”.

The Governor was also at Crispan Hotel Jos to Commission the multi billion naira facility which is a private initiative. He commended the proprietor of the hospitality outfit for taking advantage of the improved business environment in the State to invest and assured him of the safely of his investment.

According to him, this huge investment is a dividend of the return of peace to Plateau State which needs to be sustained. He asked other investors to feel free and invest in the State as the conditions are favourable.