Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Ukpo community in Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State was in an expansive mood recently. It was at the inauguration of the headquarters of Police Zone 13 created by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu.

That day, human and vehicular movement along the Ukpo axis of the Awka-Onitsha Expressway was paralysed for several hours due to the large turnout of people who converged on the venue.

From far and near, people from all walks of life gathered at the premises to witness the official opening of the zonal headquarters billed to house three states in the region: Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu.

Police Zone 13 was among the new zonal commands approved by President Muhammadu Buhari recently as part of strategies to enhance policing of the country. Interestingly, the three states in the zone have security issues, some of which have attained perennial status. Among these are farmers/herders’ clashes, inter and intra-communal land disputes, armed robbery, cultism and others.

Although the state governments are still making efforts to stem the tide of criminality in their respective states, the insecurity gap created by lack of manpower in the police formation was wide.

To bridge the gap, it was gathered that IGP Adamu, with the approval of President Buhari, created Zone 13 to boost security in the three states and, by extension, reduce the workload on Zone 9, Umuahia, Abia State.

Before the new zone was created, Abia, Anambra, Enugu and Imo states were under Zone 9, Umuahia, while Ebonyi was under Zone 6, Calabar, capital of Cross River State.

About six months ago, the IGP moved Ebonyi State to Zone 9, in Abia. Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Deputy Superintendent of Police Loveth Odah told Daily Sun that the transfer came before the last Police Games held in Anambra State.

Traditional ruler of Mgbowo community in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State, Dr. Chukwunwike Chukwura, gave an account of how these states moved from one zone to the other in the past.

He said: “Formerly, all the five states in the South-East were housed in Zone 6. Anambra was partly in Zone 5 and later all of us went to Zone 6 in Calabar. When Zone 9 was created in Umuahia, Anambra, Enugu, Imo and Abia were housed there, while Ebonyi remained in Zone 6.

“But today, with the efforts of Arthur Eze and the well-meaning citizens of Igboland, we now have Zone 13 housing Ebonyi, Enugu and Anambra states, while Abia and Imo states remain in Zone 9.

“I am impressed that we are now in a new zone and I am being made a patron. I will give my very best to this zone. I have been assisting the police and humanity generally.”

Launching the temporary headquarters of the zone, IGP Adamu, represented by Deputy Inspector-General Celestine Okoye, in charge of ICT at Force Headquarters, Abuja, vowed to flush out every single criminal element operating in any part of the South-East. He said the new zone was created to assist in tackling activities of criminals in the three states.

This is even as he commended the oil magnate, Prince Arthur Eze, for supporting the efforts of the police targeted at ridding Nigeria of crime, especially in the South-East.

“We will do our best to see that Igboland is protected,” Adamu said.

In his speech, the pioneer boss of the new zone, AIG Mohammed, pledged to do everything within his power to rid the zone of criminal elements. He said he had mapped out new security strategies to deal with insecurity in the three states, especially the recurring farmers/herders’ clashes.

Mohammed stated this at the zone’s headquarters after a meeting with commissioners of police John Abang (Anambra), Phillip Sule Maku (Ebonyi) and Ahmad Abdulrahman (Enugu).

According to him, the security strategies would help to rebuild the strained relationship between farmers and herdsmen, promote peaceful coexistence and operation, and encourage healthy interaction, among others.

“It is true that, in this region, we usually experience farmers/herders’ clashes. However, we have designed security strategies to make sure that there are no more crises between herders and farmers.

“We just need the cooperation of the public. We are assuring you that this part of Nigeria will be secured by the power of God,” the AIG said.

Anglican Archbishop of the Province of the Niger, Most Reverend Alex Ibezim, and the monarch of Ukpo Kingdom, Igwe Robert Eze, in their separate prayers, asked God to bless and direct activities at the new zone so that it would be favourable to the people.

Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano, was represented on the occasion by his Special Adviser on Security Matters, Chief Chikodili Anara. His Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, was represented by the Secretary to the State Government even as Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State was also represented.