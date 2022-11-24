From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Jalingo, the Taraba State capital and parts of Taraba State went agog Thursday morning following a ruling by the Court of Appeal Yola that reinstates Senator Emmanuel Bwacha as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State ahead of the 2023 general elections.

A federal high court sitting in Jalingo and presided by Justice Simon Amobeda had on September 20, 2022, sacked Bwacha as the candidate of the party in a petition filed by Chief David Kente .

The primary election was contested by two of the governorship aspirants, Chief David Sabo Kente and Senator Abubakar Yusuf, who allege irregularities in the exercise.

Meanwhile, the campaign organisation of Senator Emmanuel Bwacha has described the ruling of the appellate court as a vindication of their candidate and a confirmation that Bwacha was indeed a divine project.

Reacting to the judgement, Senator Bwacha described the Appeal Court’s ruling in Yola, Adamawa State, as a victory for democracy, the people of Taraba State and the APC.

Bwacha, who spoke through his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Rikwinse Muri, said the Appeal Court judgment was a true reflection of the fact that the party had indeed conducted her governorship primary election in Taraba State.

“We listened to the judgment delivered by the Federal High Court in Jalingo in September, we kept wondering why the Judge ignored all the reports from the national secretariat of the APC, the panel that conducted the primaries also submitted their report but it was ignored.

“We want to thank the supporters of Senator Bwacha, members of APC in the state and the media for standing by the truth till today.

“I also want to assure the people of the state of the commitment of Senator Emmanuel Bwacha to rescue the state from the PDP’s bad governance if elected as the governor of Taraba State come 2023,” Muri stated.