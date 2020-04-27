Joe Effiong, Uyo

Three persons discharged, yesterday, after recovering from the dreaded COVID-19, caused a stir on the premises of the Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo in Akwa Ibom State when they took to the floor to dance to a live brass band hired by the state government to celebrate their recovery.

One of them, Otobong Asuquo, a medical doctor, however, said he was rushing back to work, as contracting the dreaded virus could not change his vow to save lives.

Asuquo, who contracted the deadly virus during a medical outreach in Uyo, said he would intensify his effort in ensuring personal protection in the discharge of his professional functions.

The doctor said having read about COVID-19 before his attack, he was able to isolate himself for 10 days before being picked up by the emergency response team of the state government.

“I am going back to work. I vowed to protect lives and nothing can discourage me from doing so. But this time around; I have to be very strict with personal protection.

“The moment I suspected I had contacted coronavirus, I had to first of all protect my family members by going into self-isolation for 10 days before I was picked up. Protect yourself if you are negative. COVID-19 is real,” he said.

Two of the three survivors told the people that COVID-19 is real and urged them to follow all the precautions given and protect themselves.

Another survivor, Ememobong Udoh, a pharmacist, who said his symptoms started with loss of his sense of smell, said he initially adopted home remedies such as steam inhalation and vitamin C to build his immunity.

Though initially scared, the pharmacist, also a victim of the medical outreach, said he got the initial courage to pull from friends and family, and thereafter sought the soothing treatment enjoyed from the facilities and medical personnel at Ibom Specialist Hospital.

“It was quite a rough and scary experience initially, but I got courage from friends and family. Ibom Specialist Hospital also did a great job. The treatment has been top notch. It encouraged both physical and psychological recovery,” he said.