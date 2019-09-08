Joe Effiong , Uyo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Uyo Senatorial District of Akwa Ibom State, has expressed gratitude to God for the victory of Senator Bassey Albert at the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal.

The three-man tribunal sitting at the Sanitation Court, Uyo and headed by Justice Jennifer Ijorhor had last Thursday upheld the election of Senator Albert and described the petition by Mr. Bassey Etim of the APC as incompetent and lacking in merit.

The tribunal said the petitioner could not prove his alleged irregularities in the said election and forgery leveled against the senator and therefore awarded N100,000 cost on the petitioner in favour of the respondent.

Consequently, constituents and supporters of the senator gathered in their number in Uyo at the weekend to celebrate his confirmation as the duly elected Senator for Akwa Ibom North East (Uyo) Senatorial District as pronounced by the tribunal .

Addressing the elated supporters, Mr. Daniel Udoh, Chairman of his constituency office thanked the people for the solidarity and love shown the senator and assured them that the senator would continue to prioritise service and effective representation of his people in the red chamber.

Senator Albert, who is a former Commissioner for Finance in the state, is the chairman of the 9th Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream) as well as leader of Akwa Ibom National Assembly caucus.

A member of the caucus representing Itu/Ibiono Ibom Federal Constituency, Dr Henry Archibong described Albert’s victory at the tribunal as one for the people of the Ibom North East Senatorial District.

who massively voted for the senator at National Assembly election.