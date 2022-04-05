From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

There is jubilation in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital as the National Industrial Court, Yenagoa Division has ordered the immediate reinstatement of employees of Niger Delta University, NDU, Amassoma and Isaac Jasper College of Education, Sagbama who were dismissed from service in 2018.

Citing redundancy, and over- age, the workers from the two state owned tertiary institutions were compulsorily retired.

The aggrieved workers had dragged the two institutions and the Bayelsa State Government to Court praying that the Court declare their disengagement unlawful and begged it to reinstate them.

Justice Attahiru Alkali in his ruling held that the termination was null and void; baseless and not carried out through due processes, thus the employees be reinstated with their full benefits duly paid.

Counsels to the plaintiffs, Boma Miebai and Emma Essien, while expressing satisfaction with the judgement, says justice has been served, and promised to ensure that the ruling is implemented.

On their parts, leaders of the disengaged staff from NDU and COE, Isiki Ebidoki and Lawrence Kokobaikeme, while expressing their happiness on the judgement called on the state government to honour the ruling of the National Industrial Court.

Other disengaged staff, Pauline Blessing and Tom Friday lamented that the dismissal caused their members pain and depression as many of them could no longer afford to cater for their families.

They prayed the state government to swiftly implement the court ruling to demonstrate its respect for the rule of law.

On his part, Chairman, Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities, NDU chapter, Mr Brambayefa Lucky lauded the court judgement, saying the dismissal was purely political