There were jubilations in the ancient town of Argungu in Kebbi State on Friday when the Emir, Alhaji Samaila Mera and the Argungu Emirate Council, honoured the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and the Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, with chieftaincy titles.

Lawan was honoured with the title of Ganuwan Kabi (Defender of Kabi Kingdom) while Kalu received the

revered traditional title of Kibiyan Kabi (Commander of the Archers).

The occasion was part of the activities to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the coronation of the Emir.

Lawan and Kalu who arrived Kebbi with their entourage were duly received by the state Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and the enthusiastic and good people of Kebbi State .

The Yobe North and Abia North senators were turbaned, adorned with garlands, and dressed in traditional attires as required by tradition, in the presence of other palace monarchs, dignitaries, government officials, fellow lawmakers and well wishers.

Kalu was also presented a bow and arrow which signified the meaning of the title.

Some of the dignitaries present were, state governors, first class monarchs, some former governors and major players in the All Progressives Congress among others.

