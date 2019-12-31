Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Abdumumini Jubrin, former member representing Bebeji federal constituency in the House of Representatives has denied having any rift with Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

According to him, Ganduje was a father figure he could never have issues with.

The lawmaker who paid President Muhammadu Buhari a courtesy visit on Tuesday in Abuja, also described 2019 that favoured the president.

Jubrin, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), lost his seat in the green chamber when the Court of Appeal sitting in Kaduna ordered fresh election into Kiru/Bebeji Constituency Federal Constituency seat of Kano State.

Jibrin, a former chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations, was declared winner of the election for the seat in February but his victory was challenged by Aliyu Datti Yako, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

On the forthcoming rerun election in the state and his alleged strained relationship with the governor, he explained, “that’s not true. It’s the usual rumour, we are working harmoniously and I’m sure that the rerun will be very successful, not only in Kano for the APC, but all over the country where rerun will be held on the 25th.

“My relationship with my governor is cordial, he’s always been a father and nothing has changed”.

On if he would maintain a vocal stance if he returns to the House of Representatives.

“Nothing has changed about me and nothing will change, I’ll continue to be the person that I am; the frank and very blunt and continue to contribute my quota towards the development of the country, “he noted.

On his mission to Aso Rock and he had this to say, “I had audience with Mr President and a regular audience to discuss with him all the achievements during the year, to commend him on the progress we’ve made in the economy, fight against corruption and the issue of security in the country and to look at issues having to do with massive infrastructural development going on across the country. We need to sustain it

“The agricultural revolution going on, we need to sustain it. The fight against insurgency and the successes that have been recorded and of course, the cordial relationship that now exists between the executive and the legislature.

“By and large, it’s been a very good year for the President and the government and I think we all have the responsibility to commend him. That’s what we discussed, essentially”.