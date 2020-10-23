A Grade I Area Court Judge asked a 65-year-old man, Samuel Maduakar, to forgive and pray for his “problem daughter” Ifeoma to change.
The police charged Ifeoma, 27, with criminal intimidation, assault and mischief on Feb.19.
The police alleged that she attacked her father and threatened to poison him.
Earlier, Maduakar, told the court that he was not well represented by Ifeoma.
The defendant’s father said this while being led in evidence by the prosecution counsel, John Okpa at the resumed trial of Ifeoma.
Maduakar presented pictures of the defendant and her siblings in court, to prove that he had been taking care of her.
” Children are a source of pride and give joy to parents. Ifeoma is the opposite.
“In 2007, Ifeoma caused me to have a leg fracture. She fought me.
The prosecution counsel alleged that that the defendant inflicted grievous injuries on her father’s right arm when she bit him and damaged his Techno cell phone.
The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 397, 265 and 327 of the Penal Code.
The defendant was remanded in prison on Feb. 19 but eventually released on bail.
She pleaded not guilty.(NAN)
