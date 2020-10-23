A Grade I Area Court Judge asked a 65-year-old man, Samuel Maduakar, to forgive and pray for his “problem daughter” Ifeoma to change.

The police charged Ifeoma, 27, with criminal intimidation, assault and mischief on Feb.19.

The police alleged that she attacked her father and threatened to poison him.

The judge, Muhammad Adamu, said:”you have to continue to pray to God to change her. “You must accept the defendant’s apology when she apologises”.

Adamu also told the defendant to respect her father.

“To whom much is given, much is expected.

“Your parents have done their best for you. You appreciate them and respect them,” he said.

Adamu adjourned the matter until Nov.23 for report of settlement.

Earlier, Maduakar, told the court that he was not well represented by Ifeoma.

The defendant’s father said this while being led in evidence by the prosecution counsel, John Okpa at the resumed trial of Ifeoma.

Maduakar presented pictures of the defendant and her siblings in court, to prove that he had been taking care of her.

” Children are a source of pride and give joy to parents. Ifeoma is the opposite.

“In 2007, Ifeoma caused me to have a leg fracture. She fought me.