Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Kogi State was thrown into a hub of celebration, yesterday, when the All Progressive Congress presidential campaign team landed in Lokoja, the state capital.

President Muhammad Buhari, who landed in an helicopter at about 1.05pm, at the Lokoja Township Stadium was received by Governor Yahaya Bello.

The president and his entourage, including top APC chieftains, landed at the 25,000 capacity confluence stadium at about 2.15pm where they were welcomed by a tumultuous crowd.

The ecstatic president, who was overwhelmed by the large crowd, walked round the stadium to acknowledge cheers from his supporters

Thereafter, in his address, Buhari enjoined Nigerians to judge his administration by what they have been able to achieve with the resources at their disposal and compare it with the huge resources at the disposal of the PDP which, he said, had done little.

Buhari, who said his administration has done so well to be given a second chance, promised to continue to fight corruption and create more jobs if re-elected.

The president expressed happiness about the lmammoth crowd and called on the people never to vote any opposition party in the next general election.

In his speech, APC National chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, said in the election, voters should choose between light and darkness, truth and falsehood, integrity and corruption.

Oshiomhole said by what he has seen at the rally, he now believes that Kogi state is for the APC and stressed that the notice for the rally was given to the state governor in less than 48 hours yet, “the stadium was filled to the brim.”

On his part, Governor Yahaya Bello promised that every polling unit in the state would be delivered to the APC, from the House of Assembly election, to the presidential and National Assembly elections.

He, then, urged the people to troop out in their large numbers and vote for the APC in the general election.