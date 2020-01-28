ONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Justice Augusta Chuku of a Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, has washed off her hands in a suit filed by a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in the state, Igo Aguma, against the national leadership of the party and Caretaker Committee set up to hold congresses.

When the matter was mentioned in court, the trial judge, Justice Chuku, informed the parties about complaint against her in the matter.

Chuku said that following the situation, she has been ordered to transmit the case file to the Chief Judge of the State for reassignment to a new judge.

Lead counsel for APC, National Chairman of the party and the Caretaker Committee in Rivers State, Tuduru Edeh, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), disclosed that the decision of the judge followed a petition by the third defendant in the matter, Adams Oshiomhole.

On his part, counsel for the claimant, Echezena Etiaba, SAN, after stating the prayer of his client, said they were not disturbed by the position of the court since the orders made by the court was still subsisting.

Daily Sun noted that some stakeholders of APC in Rivers, who were in court in solidarity over the proceedings in court, expressed worries about the position of the court without vacating already made orders, which they said make the existence and fate of APC to depend of Aguma and the court.

You would recall that the Aguma upon the announcement of APC to hold ward congresses, approached the court to seek interlocutory injunction and interpretation of the constitution of caretaker to conduct the congresses which he declared as illegal.