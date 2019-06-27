Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A judge of the Abuja division of the Federal High Court, Justice Okon Abang, has threatened to withdraw from an extradition suit brought before him by Senator Buruji Kashamu, seeking to stop the Federal government form extraditing him to the United States of America.

Justice Abang who has delivered judgements in two suit in 2015 brought before him by Kashamu said he would

opt out of the fresh suit filed last year if it was related to extradition matter.

The position of the judge followed an observation by counsel to the NDLEA, Joseph Sunday, who drew the attention of the judge, to the fact that he had in 2015, delivered two judgements on the same extradition issue.

Sunday noted that the two judgement of the high court had been set aside by the court of Appeal Lagos division and that the appealed on them had been filed at the Supreme Court.