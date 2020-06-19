An Upper Area Court Judge, Yahaya Mohammed, on Friday urged rape victims and their relations not to drop out of cases but ensure that the suspects are prosecuted.

Mohammed made the call in Jos in an interview with a correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria NAN).

The judge of the Kasuwan Nama, in Jos, urged victims to ignore stigma and sure that they get justice in the courts.

”Many victims are afraid of stigma and shame from the society. Many others are afraid to report the crime because of cultural opinion, shyness and fear and this is killing prosecution.

”Rape cases and unnatural offence or homosexuality is on the increase.

”For example, in 2019 alone, 60 rape cases were prosecuted in my court.

“We want to stop this evil, so we are begging victims not to withdraw cases from Court so that we can contain this scourge,” the judge said.

Mohammed said that the court has sentenced those convicted to between 21 years to 11 imprisonment for rape.

He however begged parents to be more vigilant and watch their wards as many of them could take advantage of their children.(NAN)