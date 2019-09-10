Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Justice Nkeonye Maha of the Abuja division of the Federal High Court, yesterday, declined to hear the suit filed by the suspended Chairman of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel on the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP), Okoi Obono-Obla, seeking to stop the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC) from prosecuting him.

Rather, Justice Maha ordered that the case file be returned to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court for reassignment.

The judge who made the order after listening to the counsel to Obono-Obla, Mr. Faruk Khamagam, explained that the subject matter of the suit did not fall within the mandate of a vacation court.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in a letter dated Wednesday, August 14, and signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, ordered the suspension of Obono-Obla.

In the letter, Obono-Obla was among other things accused of “falsification of records and financial impropriety”.

The letter directed the ICPC to complete its investigations against Obla and to prosecute him.