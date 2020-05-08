Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Former Chief Judge of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Justice Dahiru Saleh who annulled the June 12, 1993 presidential election, presumed to be won by late Moshood Abiola is dead.

According to a family source, the late jurist died on Thursday in Bauchi and would be burried in Azare, his hometown today.

“He died today. We lost father and role model, Justice Saleh today. Already, his funeral prayers will soon be conducted according Muslim rites.

Until his death, he held the title of “Mutawallen” of Katagum emirate in Bauchi.

The late jurist had while taking responsibility for the annulment in an interview in 2016, faulted the failure of MKO Abiola to appeal his decision.

According to the late judge, he hinged his decision on a midnight ruling on June 11, 1993 by Justice Bassey Ikpeme, which held that the election should not have taken place, to annul the exercise.

Chief MKO Abiola, who was recognised as an elected President posthumously by President Muhammadu Buhari, of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) was leading Bashir Tofa, his National Republican Convention rival, by margin wide before Saleh ruled to cancel the final announcement.

What followed was months of protests, which forced Military President Ibrahim Babangida, to finally “step aside.”