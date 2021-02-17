From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The judiciary and Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Edo State were thrown into mourning on Tuesday following the death of a serving judge, Justice Morrison Ighodalo.

Justice Ighodalo was the third in a hierarchy of 31 judges in the state.

The death of the judge stalled all cases in the courts across the state, as the bereaved judges, Magistrates and presidents adjourned all cases in honour of their departed colleague who reportedly died during a brief illness.

Mr Ogaga Emoghwanre, the Publicity Secretary NBA, Benin in a statement said the sad event occurred in the late hours of Monday, Feb. 15.

“It is with grief and a heavy heart, The Executive Council of the Nigerian Bar Association, Benin Branch announce the death of our dear and beloved Hon Justice Morrison Ojabulu Ighodalo.

“He was a renowned Judge with an unflinching determination to always impact knowledge to one and all.

‘We will greatly miss him. He was a jurist of no mean repute,” he said.

The state Chief Judge, Justice Esther Edigin held a meeting with the judges and later paid a condolence visit to the family of the late judge in his official residential home at Boundary Road in GRA, Benin.