From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, has asked the National Industrial Court, NIC, to dismiss a suit seeking the upward review of salaries of judges in the country.

The suit is praying the court to compel the defendants to increase the salaries and allowances of judges in Nigeria.



Justice Osatohanmwen Obaseki-Osagie’s court scheduled Wednesday to receive a report of a proposed out-of-court-settlement of the matter.

His decision was informed by the request by the National Assembly for parties to be allowed to explore an alternative means of resolving the thorny issue of poor remuneration of judicial officers across the federation.

Beside the AGF and NASS, the National Judicial Council, NJC, the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission, RMAFC, are also joined as a defendant in the suit.

But in a counter-affidavit and preliminary objection filed before the court, Malami insisted that Chief Sabastine Hon (SAN), who instituted the action, lacked the locus standi to do so.

Chief Adgboyega Awomolo, SAN, who led over 30 other SANs, as well as the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Olumide Akpata, to announce appearance for the plaintiff, confirmed that he was served with Malami’s objection to the suit.

Awomolo urged the court to allow the case to proceed to hearing of the originating summons that was filed by the plaintiff.

In his submission, counsel to Malami, Ekene Elodimuo, said the AGF, having filed the necessary processes, was also desirous of joining issues with the plaintiff in the course of the hearing.