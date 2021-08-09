From Adetutu Folasade-Koyi, Abuja

It’s judgment day for embattled National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, as governors and elders of the party meet to iron out grey areas rocking the opposition party, including calls for his sack by some party faithful.

Daily Sun gathered that the governors would, however, go into the meeting, sharply divided on the calls for his removal. It was learnt that while some of the governors have taken side with party faithful who blame the misfortunes of the party on Secondus post 2019 general election, and want him out before the expiration of his tenure, others are insisting he should be allowed to serve out his term, which ends on December 9, 2021.

A source privy to the division within the governors said those opposed to Secondus continued stay have demanded the setting up of a caretaker committee that would conduct congresses and also convene national convention to elect a new National Working Committee (NWC) that would prepare the party for the 2023 general election.

“Those in support of Secondus said he should stay out his tenure while in the next election, the national chairmanship position be retained in the south. Yet, another set of governors, with presidential ambitions in 2023, want the national chairmanship position zoned out of their regions.

“With a divided house, the governors are expected to meet this evening, brief concerned elders peers of the party. Thereafter, the Board of Trustees would meet to discuss their recommendations.”

Another source in Abuja said most governors of the party are campaigning for the removal of Secondus to ensure he does not preside over the National Executive Committee(NEC), where a committee would be selected to organise its national convention.

However, a member of the Concerned Elders forum of the PDP, who also spoke on the condition of anonymity, yesterday, said even the forum is also divided on Secondus’ stay as national chairman.

The party official who disclosed that some governors want Secondus out so he does not preside over the National Executive Committee(NEC) said: “The don’t want Secondus to preside over the NEC meeting where the electoral panel that would convene the national convention would be selected What he’s banking on is that he would get to chair the NEC, select members of the panel that would return him as national chairman for a second term at the national convention Some of the governors are against this. He may not be allowed to chair the NEC because at NEC, he can wriggle his way through by recognising only those that would be favourable to his ambition. They just want him out before the next NEC meeting.”

