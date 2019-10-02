Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Sokoto State will deliver judgment in the petition filed by Ahmed Aliyu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) challenging the declaration of Aminu Tambuwal as winner in Abuja, today.

Parties to the petition had adopted their final addresses for and against the petition on September 3.

Counsel to one of the parties, Hassan Liman (SAN) told Daily Sun that hearing notice had been issued by the tribunal, but could not explain why Justice Abbas Bawale-led tribunal is opting to deliver judgment in Abuja.

Aliyu, the APC candidate, had approached the tribunal seeking to upturn the victory of Tambuwal of the PDP citing large-scale irregularities in the election. The first ballot held on March 9, was declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) following the cancellation of 75, 403 votes which were higher than the 3, 413 votes margin between the leading candidates. A re-run conducted on March 23, saw Tambuwal winning with 342 votes.

Tambuwal, through his counsel, Emmanuel Ukala (SAN), had closed his defence after presenting eight witnesses, among them officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

One of the witnesses, Jabbi Kilgori, PDP Collation and Returning Officer, told the tribunal that the election was free and fair, with results duly declared band uncontested at collation centres in his presence.

Kilgore, in his testimony, also identified discrepancies in the names of Aliyu and his running mate, Faruk Yabo from the forms submitted to INEC.

During the trial, counsel of Aliyu, Alex Izinyon (SAN) led 10 witnesses and presented exhibits before the tribunal to prove the cause of the petitioner.

Mr. Alhassan Umar, counsel to INEC, however did not present any witness as he relied on witnesses and cross-examinations he conducted.