From Godwin Tsa Abuja

THE Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has vowed not to suspend the nationwide strike until state governors demonstrate some level of seriousness by putting in place some measures precedent to the implementation of financial autonomy for the judiciary in their respective states.

The union told the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad that it expect each state to start implementing it’s self- accounting law to deal with the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in line with section 121 (3) of the 1999 constitution (as amended), while states without such laws should put it in place.

The CJN had at the early stage of the strike met with with the leadership of JUSUN on April 16, wherein, he appealed to them to reconsider their decision and suspend the action in view of it’s adverse effects on the justice system in the country.

The meeting which was held at the Chambers of the CJN also had in attendance, the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Hadija Hadiza Uwani.

But at a meeting on Wednesday, ostensibly to brief the CJN on the issue, JUSUN officials, led by its Deputy National President, Emmanuel Abioye and Jimoh Musa Alonge (Treasurer) explained why the union found it difficult to heed the CJN’s demand to call off the strike.

A statement released by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the CJN, Ahurukah Isah said Abiyoye told the CJN that the state governors must begin to demonstrate some level of seriousness by putting in place some measures precedent to the implementation of financial autonomy for judiciary in their respective states.