George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Judicial Commission of Inquiry probing contracts awarded in Imo between June 2011 and May 2019 has dismissed insinuations that it was tele-guided by ex- governor Emeka Ihedioha.

Secretary of the Commission, Dame Comfort Obi, stated this at the weekend while reacting to an online article alleging that members were being influenced by Governor Hope Uzodinma and Emeka Ihedioha who inaugurated the commission.

Obi said same group blackmailing the commission had lobbied Governor Uzodinma to scrap the judicial commission immediately he was sworn-in but the governor refused to heed to their request.

“It is quite obvious from where such lies from the pit of hell are coming from. It is also obvious what the group intends to achieve. It is to rubbish the probe panels, just so Imolites would never know what went on in the state during the years under review,” Obi said.

“Since Chief Ihedioha set-up this Commission, some people have desperately been working hard to rubbish it. It did not work. They got another chance, or so they thought, when Senator Uzodinma mounted the saddle. Indeed, the lobby to disband the Judicial Commission on contracts started as soon as Governor Uzodinma was sworn-in. Seeing that the governor, did not cave-in, but instead strengthened the Commission, and appealed to the Chairman and members to continue with the onerous and patriotic job they are doing, without fear or favour.”