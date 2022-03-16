Ebonyi House of Assembly has said the judiciary cannot stop it from holding plenary in spite of political upheavals in the state.

Mr Arinze Chukwu (APC- Ishielu South), House Committee Chairman on Information made the declaration while speaking with newsmen after its plenary session in Abakaliki.

He said the House was aware of the judgment of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja which on March 8, sacked 17 of its members from defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and declared their seats vacant.

“We have appealed the judgment and until it is determined, we are not barred from holding plenary.

“No court, therefore, stops us from holding plenary and we will continue to serve our people,” he said.

The lawmaker said the House during the plenary, declared the seats of three of its members vacant for resigning as members.

“The affected members include: Messrs Victor Aleke (PDP–Ebonyi North West) Okechukwu Ali ( PDP–Ishielu North) and Mrs Franca Okpo (PDP–Abakaliki North).

“Their letters were submitted to the House on March 10 and they contended that they want to engage in other ventures other than lawmaking,” he said.

Speaker Francis Nwifuru read the affected lawmakers’ resignation letters and also announced that the House was proceeding on a three- month recess.

But Aleke described his purported resignation as a ‘hoax’ and challenged the House to publish such for the public to see.

“There is no way another person will read a resignation letter said to have emanated from me.

“Above all, such plenary was illegal as a competent court had already declared the seats of those who held it vacant,” he said.