Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has alleged that the judiciary in Nigeria represents the interest of the cable running the government in Aso Rock and not really the interest of common man.

The group alleged that judges now use courtrooms to complete illegal and dastardly assignments given to them by the Presidency.

A statement by the Media and Publicity of IPOB, Emma Powerful, expressed surprise at the court ruling on Adeleke in respect of Osun governorship elections when President Muhammadu Buhari never tendered his school certificate till date.

He said: “The judiciary in Nigeria represents the interest of the cabal running Aso Rock and not the common man. Judges now use courtrooms to complete illegal and dastardly assignments given to them by the Presidency.

“How can one describe the court ruling on Adeleke in respect of Osun governorship elections while Buhari never tendered any WASC certificate to date.

“What type of judiciary and country can allow such blatant double standards if not Nigeria? We feel pity for decent folks who are forced to endure all these in Nigeria. The civilized world must not keep quiet about this barbaric and judicial rascality that pervades the justice system in Nigeria.”

He said that the group’s leader, Nnamdi Kanu, would on Saturday, April 6 at 7 pm on Radio Biafra, speak and expose the most corrupt, injudicious and evil of the judiciary on earth and how judges aid impunity through their courts in Nigeria.

“What Nigerian judges are doing in Nigeria will be laid bare for the world to see on Saturday. The world must be placed on notice that Nigeria is not practicing the common legal system anchored on written laws but rather is operating a quasi Islamic Sharia Law in Nigeria. What they have in Nigeria is the crudest form of a cash-and-carry justice system that is certifiably worse that the cabalistic executive in Aso Rock,” he alleged.

“It is important for Biafrans both at home and in the Diaspora including friends and enemies of Biafra to join our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, via radio Biafra on Saturday 6, April 2019, at 7 pm Biafraland. It is time for forensic analysis on the most corrupt, injudicious and evil judiciary on earth. You are also advised to bring your pen, paper and a copy of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution; this is to enable you to learn and comprehend how judges aid impunity through their courts in Nigeria.

“It is advisable for every regular listener, potential listener of Radio Biafra, particularly Biafran and non-Biafrans alike to acquaint themselves with this document – the 1999 Nigerian Constitution or have a copy nearby for reference on Saturday because a lot of judicial practices that are outrightly against this most superior and governing document in Nigeria will be laid bare completely for the world to see.

“After this programme on Saturday, it will become clear why Nigerians are rightly termed as people living in a jungle, not just a zoo. Nigerian judiciary which is often touted as the last hope of the common man has turned into a nightmare for those unjustly singled out by the state for persecution.

“In an era of Boko Haram atrocities and costly rehabilitation and incorporation into the Nigerian Army, unarmed law-abiding IPOB family members are still being illegally detained and executed at will by Fulani-dominated Nigerian security forces,” Powerful stated.