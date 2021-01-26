From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Acting Chief Judge of Gombe State, Justice Mu’azu Pidiga, has stated that no fewer than 13, 663 civil and criminal cases were heard and determined by the judiciary in 2020 in the state.

According to him about 11, 300 cases were heard and determined, while the remaining 2, 363 cases were pending and carried over to 2021. He said this was in spite of the local down which was occasioned by the spread of the Novel corona-virus (COVID-19) pandemic to the state.

The Acting Chief Judge explained that the judiciary in the year under review realized over N26 million and that most of the cases that were disposed of in the state were from the Areas, Magistrate, and District Courts.

Justice Pidiga disclosed this at a ceremony marking the commencement of 2020/2021 legal year, which was held on Tuesday in the state.

While commending the state governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, for supporting the third arm of the government in delivering justice to all, Justice Pindiga notified the governor on the state of courts in the state, which he said were mostly in rented apartments and dilapidated, hence he called for the rehabilitation of the various courts.

However, on his part the state governor assured that the government was aware of the challenges facing the judiciary and that they were working to address the various issues. He said: “Despite financial challenges due to COVID-19 pandemic, we have witnessed the execution of projects that are aimed at improving the welfare of our judicial staff.

Governor Yahaya added that the task of dispensing justice is a collective responsibility. Hence he called on all and sundry to be a law abiding citizens.

“We all have a role to play. It is only through justice and equity that our society can prosper and grow. I will therefore call on our judicial officers to work in harmony with all stakeholders towards achieving our desired goal of entrenching a crime-free and peaceful society,” Governor Yahaya stated.