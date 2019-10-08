The Nasarawa State Judiciary has inaugurated five appeal panels to review 132 judgments delivered by the lower courts.

Justice Suleiman Dikko, state Chief Judge, announced this at the inauguration of 2019 Second Call-Over Special Appeal Session at the State High Court 1 in Keffi Local Government Area (LGA), yesterday.

According to Dikko, who was represented by Justice Aisha Bashir, acting Chief Justice of the state, the constitution of the panels is aimed at ensuring that justice is served to reinforce the hope of the common man in the judiciary.

He explained that Justice Simon Aboki would preside over panel 1 and would be supported by Justice Mustapha Rahmat.

Justices Rose Soji and Hanatu Kabir are to take charge of panel 2, while Haruna Offor and Abdullahi Ozegya are to handle cases in panel 3.

Others are Justices Daniel Adeck and Samuel Ayiwulu for panel 4, while Justices Danjuma Oyigbenu and Asmau Mainoma are to handle cases in panel 5.

The CJ warned judges against corrupt practice and promised to introduce mechanism to check such tendencies by judges and other judicial staff.

Earlier, Mr Ahmed Loko, Chairman, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Keffi Branch, commended the CJ for the prompt constitution of the panels.

He, however, listed some challenges facing the judiciary to include poor facilities in courts, corruption among others.

He called on the state government to build more courts and renovate the old ones.