Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that the judiciary is the most powerful arm of government, regretting that the strength of the judiciary has been lost due to fear.

Addressing the Governing Council of the Eastern Bar Forum during a courtesy visit at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, Wike said it is the responsibility of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to strengthen the judiciary.

“In terms of being powerful, the judiciary is the most powerful arm of government. But they have lost that power due to fear.

“The NBA needs to strengthen the judiciary. People are saying the NBA is now a toothless bulldog. I am not the one saying so, people are saying it.

“As lawyers, we have the responsibility, as conscience of the society, to make sure the right thing is done,” he said.

Wike said the Rivers State Government will partner the Eastern Bar Forum to promote the rule of law.

Earlier, Chairman of the Governing Council of Eastern Bar Forum, Long Williams, commended Wike for his support to the bench and Bar. He said the governor has developed right infrastructure to promote the rule of law.

Williams also praised the governor for the general development of the state.

Meanwhile, Wike has directed the commencement of the reclamation of land belonging to Government Comprehensive Secondary School, Port Harcourt, for the restoration of the lost glory of the institution.

Wike spoke yesterday, during a courtesy visit by the executive committee of the Comprehensive Old Boys Association (COBA), directing the surveyor general, the permanent secretaries of Lands and Ministry of Education to commence the process for the restoration of the school.

He said: “We will work together to reclaim the school. The surveyor general must start immediate works to map out the original lands belonging to the secondary school.”

“By Monday, the permanent secretary will start issuing quit notices to those illegally occupying the lands of the school. The quit notices should be for a month.

“The attorney general will be notified to look out for any frivolous orders. On this matter, we are prepared to ensure the restoration of the school.”

The governor decried a situation, where residents of the area would illegally encroach on school land.

He appealed to COBA members to help the state government educate the public on the need for the restoration of the school.

He said the need to restore the institution should not be subjected to unnecessary sentiments.

The governor said the state government would not shy away from resolving the challenges facing the education sector.