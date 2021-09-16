By Lawrence Enyoghasu

Minister of Interior Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has blamed the congestion in Nigeria’s correctional facilities on the country’s judiciary, explaining that the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCOS) is not allowed by law to reject inmates sentenced to correctional centres or to release them.

Aregbesola, represented by Special Adviser on Nigerian Correctional Service, Suleiman Tala, stated this while delivering a paper at a policy advocacy conference entitled “Decongestion of Correctional Centres: Status Quo”, organised as part of the 60th-anniversary celebration of the Order of The Knights of St Mulumba, Nigeria, Lagos Metropolitan Council, which was held in Lagos, adding that the primary responsibility of NCOS is to hold offenders pending the adjudication of their cases before a law court.

‘It is important for the public to be aware that the NCOS and the Ministry of Interior are trying their best to tackle the issue from different angles as the length of time the inmates stay at the custodian centre is not determined by NCOS but by the justice system. I may not be able to reiterate exactly what the challenges are with the judiciary, however, as it affects the NCOS we are doing all we can not to compromise the traditional responsibility of the NCOS,’ he stated.

Representing the Inspector General of Police, Baba Usman, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, accepted that the police contributes to the congestion but gave his reasons.

‘Inconsistence of the appearance of police officers to give evidence at trials has been identified as one of the alleged causes of prolonging trial but the IGP has mandated officers must attend court cases as at when due. The police are being hampered by a high level of distrust between the citizens and their police institution,’ he stated.

Also available at the conference, Lagos State Catholic Archbishop, Alfred Adewale Martins who was represented by Rev. MSGR. Paschal Uwaezeapu stated that decongestion of the prisons would continue to be a matter as long as the government has refused to fix the country.

‘The prison would continue to be congested if we don’t fix the society. As long as our society is a place where everybody takes for himself without considering the neighbour then our prison would continue to be congested. If we need to fix the prison we need to fix the family. These prisoners come from a family. We need to fix the education system also. We need to promote justice, without all these, the prison will soon overflow,’ he stated.

Meanwhile, the Lagos Metropolitan Grand Knight, KSM William Adebisi, urged the government to declare a state of emergency on the congestion of prisons.

‘The government needs to take the matter seriously as it affects the health of the inmates, economy of the company and behavioural change of the inmates,’ he stated.

