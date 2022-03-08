From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has declared an indefinite strike following refusal of government to resolve the lingering issues of outfit, security and domestic allowances.

The action has paralysed judicial activities across the 17 local government areas.

JUSUN Chairman, Philip Longji, while declaring the strike in Jos, yesterday, said the union has no other option than to declare indefinite strike since the resolution mechanism has been exhausted.

“Going by the provisions of the law, once autonomy is granted, everything will be done within the judiciary. The personnel cost has not met what it supposed to…As I speak, we don’t know where our salaries are being prepared. For us, as a union, this autonomy is a fallacy in Plateau State.”

Langji explained that the union has approached management and has been patient and magnanimous in its consideration.

“A committee was set up to look into the issues of JUSUN in Plateau State; sadly the committee ended unceremoniously. We have exhausted all avenues, but unfortunately, this is where we are. Therefore, from today (yesterday), all courts with the exception of federal courts will remain close, until our demands are met,” he said.

Langji warned members of the union who have the plans to sabotage the strike: “anybody caught violating this action will be penalise.”

