From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Plateau State Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has declared an indefinite strike following the refusal of the government to resolve the lingering issues of outfit, security and domestic allowances.

The indefinite strike has paralysed judicial activities across the 17 Local government councils in the state.

State Chairman of JUSUN Philip Longji, while declaring the strike action in Jos on Monday, said: ‘It has become necessary to address you today because of our lingering peculiar allowances since 2014, which has been approved.

‘The peculiar allowances include outfit, security, domestic among other issues, which has been enjoyed by our counterparts from other states of the federation, but sadly we are yet to benefit in this state, and management have remained adamant.’

Langji said the union has no other option than to declare an indefinite strike since Ann the resolution mechanism has been exhausted.

‘Going by the provisions of the law, once autonomy is granted, everything will be done within the judiciary.

‘The personnel cost has not met what it suppose to, as well as the capital and the recurring, as I speak, with a heavy heart, we don’t know where our salaries are being prepared. For us as a Union, this autonomy is a fallacy in Plateau State.’

Langji explained that the Union has approached management, and has been “patient and magnanimous in its consideration.

He explained further, “A committee was set up to look into the issues of JUSUN in Plateau State; sadly the committee ended unceremoniously, in fact, based on the information made available to us.

‘We have exhausted all avenues, but unfortunately, this is where we are, therefore, from today, all courts with exception of federal courts will remain close, until our demands are met.’

Langji warned members of the Union who have the premonition of sabotaging the strike and said: ‘I want to warn all of us because I know there are always saboteurs; that anybody that is caught violating this strike action will be penalised.’

He commended members of JUSUN for remaining steadfast in the pursuit of their rights, and urge them to continue with the team spirit until their demands are actualised.