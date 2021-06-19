From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors on the platform of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) have unanimously endorsed the Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal-led NGF Committee on the autonomy for judiciary and state legislature.

The governors also noted that it has recommitted itself to continue to support all the initiatives of the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Disclosing the resolution taken during its emergency meeting, the Chairman of the Progressive Governors, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, in a statement, noted with satisfaction the progress made by the APC Caretaker Committee.

The governors forum further disclosed that as part of the process of implementing the NGF agreements in APC controlled states, they will meet and make appropriate consultations with the attorneys-general to provide all necessary legal frameworks for the implementation of the proposed recommendations.

On autonomy for judiciary and state legislature, PGF noted: “We reviewed the work done by NGF Committee on autonomy for judiciary and state legislature under the chairmanship of Governor Tambuwal of Sokoto State.

“We noted that the Governor Tambuwal-led NGF Committee consulted all the critical stakeholders, notably leadership of state judiciary and Assemblies and jointly reached agreements on specific initiatives to be taken by state governments to guarantee autonomy for State Judiciary and Assemblies.

“Accordingly, the Forum endorsed agreements reached by the Governor Tambuwal-led NGF Committee and enjoined all APC controlled states and indeed all states to commence the process of implementing the submitted recommendations.”