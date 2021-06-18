From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors on the platform of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) have unanimously endorsed the Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal-led NGF Committee on the autonomy for Judiciary and State Legislature.

PGF also noted that it has recommitted itself to continue to support all the initiatives of the federal government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Disclosing the resolution taken during its emergency meeting, the chairman of the Progressive Governors, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, in a statement noted with satisfaction the progress made by the APC Caretaker Committee.

The Governors Forum further disclosed that as part of the process of implementing the NGF agreements in APC controlled states, they will meet and make appropriate consultations with the Attorneys-General to provide all necessary legal framework for the implementation of the proposed recommendations.

On autonomy for Judiciary and State Legislature, PGF noted: “We reviewed the work done by NGF Committee on autonomy for Judiciary and State Legislature under the Chairmanship of Tambuwal, Governor of Sokoto State.

“We noted that the Governor Tambuwal-led NGF Committee consulted all the critical stakeholders, notably leadership of State Judiciary and Assemblies and jointly reached agreements on specific initiatives to be taken by state governments to guarantee autonomy for State Judiciary and Assemblies.

“Accordingly, the Forum endorsed agreements reached by the Governor Tambuwal-led NGF Committee and enjoined all APC controlled states and indeed all states to commence the process of implementing the submitted recommendations.

“As part of the process of implementing the NGF agreements in APC controlled states, appropriate consultations with Attorneys-General will take place in order to provide all necessary legal framework for the implementation of the Governor Tambuwal-led NGF Committee’s proposed recommendations,” the statement read.

Commending the APC Caretaker Committee, the forum noted: “The meeting also received briefing from Governor Mai Mala Buni, Chairman, APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee. As part of the briefing, the proposed timetable for Congresses leading to the National Convention of the APC was presented.

“The meeting noted with satisfaction the progress made by the APC Caretaker Committee with the successful registration and revalidation of members of the party. In addition, the meeting also take special recognition of the giant strides the Caretaker Committee has recorded by winning high profile politicians into the party, notably Ebonyi and Cross River Governors, former Governor Gbenga Daniel, former Speakers of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara and Rt Hon Dimeji Bankole, Serving National Assembly members, etc.

“The Forum unanimously commended the Chairman and members of the Caretaker Committee and urged them to also prioritise reconciling all leaders of the party as the party commences the processes of electing leaders of the party at all levels.

“The Forum specially call on all leaders of the party to recommit themselves to build the APC based on the spirit of give and take.

“In appreciation of the enormity of the challenges facing the country and the onerous efforts at addressing them, the Forum recommits itself to continue to support all the initiatives of the federal government under the leadership of President Buhari,” the statement read.