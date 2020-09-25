Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Staff of the Federal High Court, under the platform of Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), have called on all their members to commence a two-week strike effective from Monday, September 28, 2020.

This was contained in a notice, circulated in and around the Federal High Court headquarters building in Abuja.

JUSUN said they were abandoning their duties in line with the planned strike by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) which will commence on Monday.

The NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have indicated their intention to embark on an industrial action in protest of the recent increases in the prices of electricity and petroleum products.

The unsigned notice reads: “Please be informed that the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Federal High Court chapter shall, in collaboration with the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), commences a two-week indefinite strike action from Monday the 28th day of September 2020.

All offices shall remain closed within this period. You are required to comply.”

The National Industrial Court had on Thursday granted an interim order restraining the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) their officers, affiliates and privies from embarking on any strike or stoppage of work from Monday September, 28 2020.

Justice Ibrahim Galadima issued the preservative order upon an exparte motion by the Incorporated Trustees of Peace and Ambassadors Association, said the order was pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on notice.

After listening to the motion which was moved by counsel to the applicant, Sanusi Musa, Justice Galadima further granted an order of interim injunction restraining the unions, their officers, affiliates, privies from disrupting, restraining, picketing or preventing the workers or its affiliates or ordinary Nigerians from accessing their offices to carry out their legitimate duties on the 28th September 2020 or any other date.

In addition, the Industrial court also granted an order compelling the Inspector General of Police and the Director General Department of State Services (DSS) to provide protection for workers engaged in their legitimate duties from any form of harassment, intimidation and bullying by the officers, agents or privies of the unions pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

Before the restraining order, the organised labour had threatened to commence an indefinite strike action over the Nigerian Government’s refusal to reverse the increase in prices of petrol and electricity tariff.