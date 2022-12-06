From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Judith Atsedosan has attributed increasing cases of mental health challenges in the country to economic hardship.

She explained that most students in various tertiary institutions are going through mental stress due to harsh economy and attendant financial burden, natural disasters like flood and other numerous factors often leading to poor academic performances, depression and increase in suicide.

It was against this backdrop that the Office of the Treasurer, Student’s Union Government, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, organized a one-day mental health awareness seminar for students on campus.

On his part, the Dean, Student Affairs of the institution, Professor Chinonso Achebe, who spoke on ‘the importance of academics as it helps improve mental health’, reminded the students of their purpose of being in the university, and asked them not to be carried away by campus life, but improving on their studies.

Contributing, the Chief Medical Director, Medical Service Department of the school, Dr. Chiazor Anyachebelu, revealed that there are certain health conditions that could make one think of suicide, but urged the students not to take their lives; no matter any circumstances.

Dr. Anyachebelu, who explained lifestyles and home remedies, pleaded with the students to be their brother’s keeper and seek medical attention whenever in a terrible depressive mood or having thoughts of taking their lives, even as he urged them to desist from intake of hard drugs and alcohol.

One of the guest speakers at the event, Mr. Darlington Ekweli, stated that mental health enables people to cope with the stress, advising students to begin to do what motivates them, and by extension, seek medical attention whenever they are faced with mental disorder.

The President, Students Union Government of the institution, Comrade Charles Ijeoma, said the event was necessary to teach student the importance mental health.

The event which has its theme as, ‘Say no to Suicide’, featured free medicare for the students.