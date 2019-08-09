Popular juju musician, Uncle Show has been appointed the brand ambassador for Rainbow medicated soap.

Speaking during the unveiling in Lagos, the CEO of MCZ Nigeria Limited, Sola Badmus, said: “We are glad to unveil our new product ambassador for Rainbow medicated soap, Uncle Show. As you very much know, Uncle Show is a leading juju musician with over 20 years experience under his belt. He has been consistent and is a leading name in juju music in Nigeria, and we believe in his ability to take our product to the next level.”

Reacting, Uncle Show said: “I am gladdened by this privilege of being appointed brand ambassador for Rainbow medicated soap. I thank MCZ Nigeria Limited for giving me this opportunity. I promise to make the best of this opportunity.”