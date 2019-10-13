Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

There may be light at the end of the tunnel over the crisis rocking Jukun and Tiv communities of Taraba state, as Northern Governors Forum, Northern Elders Forum and Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) will on October 29 in Jalingo, hold a peace and conflict resolution meeting with leaders of the two communities.

A communique issued in Abuja after a two-day conflict resolution meeting between CNG and the elders and leaders of the two communities revealed that no fewer than 300 youths will be trained on conflict resolution and management techniques.

The communique was signed by President of the Tiv community, Goodman Dahida, Spokesperson Jukun community, Daniel Emmanuel Angyu and countersigned by CNG spokesperson and chairman, reconciliation Committee, Tiv /Jukun conflict, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman.

It noted that the conciliatory committee recognised the fact that every tribe in Taraba state and the North must join in the process of harnessing the diversity to create communities in which every citizen enjoys equal access to opportunities and justice, and lives in a secure environment.

Part of the communiqué reads: “The meeting resolves that the Jukun and Tiv community leaders present here would initiate a cessation of hostilities intensity the genuine search for peaceful co-existence and sustained security in all the affected parts of the state.

“The CNG would convene an enlarged roundtable dialogue to involve northern traditional rulers, the Northern Governors Forum, Northern Elders Forum, Northern Traditional rulers and other categories of stakeholders and elders and leaders of Taraba communities to hold October 29, 2019, in Jalingo.

“The CNG would initiate an immediate process for the training of Jukun and Tiv youths in conflict resolution and management techniques as well as skill acquisition and subsequent exposure to wealth creation opportunities, starting with an initial 300 youths.