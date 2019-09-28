Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Several people have been reported missing, with many houses and other property burnt in an early morning attack on villages in Donga local government area of the State, barely 48 hours after the signing of a peace accord by Jukun and Tiv stakeholders to end the five-month-old conflict between the two ethnic groups.

Local residents said Jukun militia in the early hours of Saturday attacked and burnt Tse-Akume along Donga-Ananum road in Donga local government area of the state.

Mr Ason Iorwa told Daily Sun on phone that the attackers numbering close to 200 invaded the village at about 6:45 am and opened fire, setting the entire village ablaze.

“Tse-Akume is a big Tiv village with over 600 occupants. Though many have since fled the village for fear of attack, but we still have over 200 people staying there. I can’t give you any casulty figure now, but many people are missing, following the attack,” he said.

“I don’t know why the Jukun don’t want this crisis to end. The day a peace meeting was going on in Jalingo, they attack Leke village in Wukari LGA and burnt the village including a Church and barely two days after the peace meeting, they attacked our village today.

“Since the Taraba State Government has demonstrated her inability to solve the problem, I want to call on the Federal Government to intervene,” he said.

Caretaker Chairman of Donga Local Government Council, Hon. Nashuka Ipeyen, confirmed the development to Daily Sun via telephone, but could not give details of the attack.

“Yes, I was informed of a problem in my local government. I am now in Wukari trying to get security to follow me to the area. I will give you update when I visit the area.”

Senior Special Assistant to Governor Darius Ishaku on Media and Publicity, Mr Bala Dan-Abu, enjoined the people to give peace a chance and stop attacks and reprisal attacks.

“The state government has just set up a 30-man committee drawn from both parties to find ways of achieving peace, so we enjoin the people to support the efforts of government to bring peace.

“The people themselves must desire peace otherwise deployment of security will not solve the problem,” he said.

Daily Sun reports that stakeholders at the peace meeting in Jalingo on Thursday presided over by the Deputy Governor, Engr. Haruna Manu, had agreed to a ceasefire to give room for a peace building process, but that may be seriously threatened since the sincerity of the peace pact is now called to question.