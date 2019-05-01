Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Tiv Cultural and Social Association (TCSA), Taraba State, (Wukari local government branch) on Tuesday rejected what they described as a one-sided peace committee in resolving the Jukun/Tiv crisis in the area.

This was contained in a press statement issued in Jalingo and signed by the Association’s Chairman and secretary, Elder Paul Igo, and Mr Anthony Shembee respectively.

The duo condemned the senseless killings and destruction occasioned by the Jukun/Tiv crisis and faulted the non inclusion of Tiv people of Taraba in the peace committee.

“We commend the move by the government of Taraba and Benue in constituting a peace and reconciliation committee that would bring lasting solutions to this lingering crisis.

“In as much as we commend the initiative to constitute a peace committee, we reject in its entirety the non inclusion of a Tiv person from Wukari LGA of Taraba State in the committee.

“We want to place it on record that Kente where the crisis started is in Taraba state and the public should note that Ikyaior, Gbor-Gbor, Iorlumun Nege, Ioryina Tor-Musa and Tar-Orshi among other Tiv communities that were burnt down in the crisis by Jukun youths are all in Taraba State.”

They noted that the non-inclusion of the Tiv people of Taraba State in the committee was a deliberate move by some actors to sell a wrong narrative to the public that the crisis is between the Jukun of Taraba and the Tiv of Benue.

The Association which said they viewed the non-inclusion of the Tiv people from Wukari LGA into the committee as an oversight on the side of the government of Taraba State called for a review of the committee.

The statement further noted that allowing the committee to stand will not produce the desired result of restoring peace and tranquility in the area.

“Lack of social justice is the main reason for the age-long Jukun/Tiv conflagration and for lasting peace to be achieved justice must be allowed a chance and the truth be given priority.

“So, for the committee to have any meaningful impact, its composition should first be seen as carrying along all the critical stakeholders on both sides of the divide,” the statement read.