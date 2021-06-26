Julius Berger’s AFP, Nigeria’s leading furniture manufacturer has recently launched its product website, www.afp.ng, opening to prospective clients a panoramic view of its products and services.

AFP also has a virtual showroom and is now looking to embed this 3D platform into the new website, to provide clients with a more personalized searches for products and services. Aside these, the company also has three physical showrooms across three states – Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt.

“This is a significant step toward improving the AFP brand experience and providing our customers with the ability to match choice products and material to meet personal needs and demands as the website offers a wide range of taste and style options” said Oliver Cohnen, AFP’s General Manager.

Cohnen described www.afp.ng as “cool, enchanting, modern and contemporary; featuring AFP’s exciting range of products, projects, materials, showroom locations, contacts, news and information, as well as a comprehensive account of the various activities across our showrooms and virtual space”.

Head of the Media Relations Office of the Julius Berger Nigeria Group, Prince Moses Duku said: “At the AFP, as is emblematic across the Julius Berger value chain, we offer only the very best experience in terms of upscale quality, great aesthetics and lasting solutions to our highly valued customers. We earn our customers’ guaranteed loyalty with peak product standard and reliable service. We assure consistency to that matchless Julius Berger engineering and reliable service standard in every of the AFP’s offerings.”

The Julius Berger AFP services both private and corporate entities, providing them with a unique variety of its signature products as well as custom-made options.

AFP is a strategic business unit of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc. It is guided by leading standards in quality, capacity and innovation with a foundation that reinforces its ability to source top-notch materials and components’ supplies. These has enabled the AFP to deliver excellently across all products and services

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.