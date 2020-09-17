Chinwendu Obienyi

The Chairman of Nigeria’s leading engineering construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc and its Managing Director, Mr Mutiu Sunmonu and Dr. Lars Richter, respectively, have in a joint video statement that has gone viral, celebrated one of the nation’s most iconic engineering brands as it marks its golden jubilee anniversary as a registered business corporation. This was even as the company said it will continue to support the growth and development of the Nigerian economy. The year 2020 marks the 50th Anniversary since Julius Berger’s incorporation as a Nigerian company.

According to Sunmonu, while the physical celebration has reasonably been put on hold due to concerns and effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the company is using the occasion to acknowledge the milestone in its history and to reflect on the meaningful contributions it has made to Nigeria’s development.

Sunmonu, in a message, said that Julius Berger has offered content to the nation’s development through the construction of durable, long-lasting buildings and critical infrastructure, which serve as the backbone to economic growth and daily life.

He added that the company has also contributed over the past 50 years to the livelihood of one of the largest private sector workforces in the country, by way of secure, long-term employment and professional development of its staff. This, he said, was in addition to the company’s community development initiatives resulting from its corporate social responsibility activities in the areas of health, education and youth sports and critical response measures enacted.

“Julius Berger has constructed some of Nigeria’s most iconic structures and demanding engineering feats; project after project, we have proven ourselves to be a reliable partner equipped with the technical knowhow and organizational edge to deliver quality solutions”, he said.

Reinforcing the Chairman’s message, the company’s Managing Director, Dr. Lars Richter, in the joint video, said that despite COVID-19, Julius Berger has strengthened its stance as a pillar of support to Nigeria, the Government, healthcare providers and social impact institutions and to the company’s communities through various donations and contributions.

“With innovation as a key value we have continued to find creative solutions, remaining quick to adapt in order to keep delivering through remote working, increases in PPE and safety protocols and the repurposing of resources to promote public health and support relief measures,” he said.