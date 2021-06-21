“We remain positive with regards to the potential ahead of us in consideration of our proven ability to face challenges and find success in opportunities over time. Julius Berger continues to be in a strong position to succeed as a partner in progress to the nation, to our clients, communities and staff”.

The country`s leading engineering construction company and widely preferred infrastructures development partner of choice, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc held its 51st Annual General Meeting in Abuja last Thursday.

The tone for the successful AGM was set by the Chairman of the company, Mutiu Sunmonu in his opening remarks. “I am very proud to be associated with the great Julius Berger brand in Nigeria. It is my joy to be here today to preside over this meeting as Chairman of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, a most worthy company that has and continue to so very productively, positively, and progressively impact on lives and communities all across Nigeria’, said Sunmonu.

Its Managing Director, Dr. Lars Richter, who cued in on the Chairman`s positive tee off of the meeting, thereafter, thanked shareholders for joining the meeting which, he said, was the 2nd ever virtual AGM in the annals of the company. He attributed the virtual nature of the meeting to the persisting effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic. According to Richter, “over the past year, we have successfully adapted to new ways of working and meeting. Last year, we held our first virtual AGM, and this year again we are meeting via web-stream, in consideration of continued COVID-19 risks”.

Richter, however, expressed optimism and said: “We look forward to the time when we will come back together for large in-person events, but for now, the health and safety of all is priority”. Richter then proceeded to review the business and operations of the company for the year 2020, as well as shared an overview of Julius Berger’s overarching business strategy which, he said, pivoted on targets for each pillar, namely, the company`s core construction business, subsidiaries and diversification. Highlighting and celebrating the company`s sustainability business philosophy, Richter ebulliently, and to encouraging applause from shareholders, reported that: “Despite the numerous challenges faced last year, stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, related lockdowns and subsequent economic crisis, Julius Berger achieved a very good performance in 2020”.