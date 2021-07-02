The Rivers State government during the week commissioned more projects successfully completed and delivered well ahead of schedule by Julius Berger Nigeria Plc.

The completed and commissioned road projects, all well enabled with street lights for beauty and night time security, include William Jumbo Street, Ernest Ikoli Street, Eleme Street, Akasa Street and Obagi Street, allwithin the old Port Harcourt G.RA.

Simultaneously, the Rivers State government also flagged off works for Julius Berger to commence the construction of two new and major infrastructural development projects. One of the new projects is the construction of Ngbuiitawo Road in Emohwa Local Government Area where the Special Guest of Honour who did the flag off was Senator Gabriel Suswan, former Governor of Benue State. The other new project that was flagged off last Wednesday is for the construction of the Rumuepirikom Flyover at Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, and statistically described as Flyover 9 by the Governor Wike administration in Rivers State. The two projects are part of the Urban Renewal Programme of the Wike administration in Rivers State for which Julius Berger has been a highly performing and dependable engineering contractor and partner.

Wike, generally christened by the Rivers people as ‘Mr Projects’, members of the State Executive Council, senior civil servants, traditional rulers, women and youths’ organizations as well as the management of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc were all present at the projects’ commissioning and flag off ceremonies.

While Governor Wike, clearly satisfied with Julius Berger’s good work thus far, happily commended Julius Berger for its ever increasing and impeccable project quality, integrity and reliability, he urged the company to continue to keep faith with its matchless records and deliver the new projects as also scheduled by the Government for the beneficial use of the people.

