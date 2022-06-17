Chairman of Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, Mr. Mutiu Sunmonu, has said that the company has continued to deliver good and consitent result to its shareholders despite the challenges of the 2021 financial year.

Speaking at the company’s 52nd annual general meeting at the weekend in Abuja, Sunmonu said the organisation excelled and overcame the challenges by dint of hard work and unflinching commitment to succeed on the part of the management and staff of the company.

Presenting the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year under review, the Chairman noted that within the period, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc performed positively despite the numerous macro-economic hiccups which affected most businesses. He added that the company achieved exceptional financial performance, meeting targets in both revenue and cash flow. “One of those challenges, of course is COVID-19, which remains ever present in our personal and professional lives – with prolonged consequences. Unfortunately, we are unable to put this virus behind us just yet,” the Chairman said.

This was even as the Managing Director, Dr. Lars Richter, disclosed that the company stood strong in the year under review as shareholders approved a N2.50k per share dividend.

