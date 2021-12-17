It was excitement galore across Rivers State capital city, Port Harcourt last week as newly constructed and rehabilitated flyovers and roads were commissioned amidst pomp with the Managing Director, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, Dr. Lars Richter expressing the company’s appreciation to the government and people of the state for the confidence reposed in it as the contractor to deliver the projects.

The commissioned projects include the new Rumuola and GRA flyovers as well as the newly reconstructed and freshly dualised Ezimgbu road and Tombia Road extension, in Port Harcourt. At the commissioning of the Rumuola flyover project, the Special Guest of honour, former Ondo State Governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, had kind words for Julius Berger, saying “I congratulate Julius Berger for another clear proof of your ability to deliver good jobs, and on schedule….Well done Julius Berger.”

Governor Nyesom Wike for his part, praised Julius Berger for beating the project delivery date adding that, “with this flyover completed and delivered on schedule, Julius Berger has continued to prove to us that it can take on any construction and engineering job. We paid them and they delivered on time.

No delay, no story.” In a further robust show of satisfaction and appreciation of the excellent way the company constructed and delivered the project as contracted and funded, the Governor during his speech at the ceremony, personally called up the Julius Berger Managing Director Dr. Lars Richter for recognition to a warm applause by the equally appreciative audience.

