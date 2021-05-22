Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has donated mosquito nets to students of L.E.A Nursery and Primary Schools, Kuchigoro, Abuja, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts to protect and preserve the health and wellbeing of the children against the often deadly malaria scourge.

Kola Balogun, Head, Region Central North, said the exercise which has been ongoing since World Malaria Day, April 25, is to assure the pupils of their unflinching commitment and continuing support to the fight against the malaria scourge in the country. He explained the use of the treated mosquito nets to the recipients, guiding them through the easy-to-read pamphlets. The nets were accompanied by an easy-to-read pamphlet on “Guide to Malaria Prevention.”

In the same vein, Prince Moses Duku, Head, Media Relations of the organization, believes that a healthy population is an advantage to the economy of the country. “The importance attached by Julius Berger to the good, sustainable, and thriving health of the Nigerian people cannot be over-emphasized. At Julius Berger, we believe very strongly that a healthy population means a functional and productive society and, by a multiplier effect, a progressive economy for the nation. The company’s anti-malaria CSR campaign and donation of mosquito nets to the vulnerable is an empirical expression of our company’s proactive policy to keep the Nigerian people safe from the deadly malaria scourge which statistics show is still the biggest public health challenge in sub-Saharan Africa,”

Amidst the hearty excitement, the Assistant Head Teacher of the School, Mrs. Vicky Maikai, thanked Julius Berger, saying: “It gives me joy to see so much excitement on the faces of our children. We are extremely happy today. Julius Berger would not understand what this show of love means to the school. Malaria has been one of our greatest problems and I am so excited that the company decided to help us fight it by providing the pupils with the treated mosquito nets.”