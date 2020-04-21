Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, yesterday, donated beds and mattresses, purpose-built container offices and sentry posts to the new COVID-19 Idu Abuja Isolation Centre in the Federal Capital Territory.

The company had earlier donated an ambulance to the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Julius Berger and a large number of beds and mattresses to the teaching hospital for its COVID-19 roll back efforts last Thursday in Gwagwalada Abuja.

In Julius Berger’s increasingly proactive CSR efforts in the fight against the corona virus pandemic, another food palliatives distribution project is also in the pipeline

for residents of the FCT.

As the company continues to relentlessly commit its resources to the war to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria, Head of its Media Relations Office , Prince Moses Duku, said:

“I only echo the socially sensitive Managing Director of Julius Berger, Dr. Lars Richter and, indeed, the Board of Directors and Executive Management of our company

when I say the fight against COVID-19 and its threat to human and environmental safety is a fight that must be won.”