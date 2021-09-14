To demonstrate its determination to deliver its habitual highest standard bearer quality and to seriously sustain its historically acclaimed quality road works legacy across the country, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc weekend took delivery of hundreds of new and crucial construction equipment and machineries for one of its major road project in the country, the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road. SCOA took delivery of the equipment for Julius Berger for further handing over to the construction company in their Isolo, Lagos facility last Friday.

In his welcome address at the event, the Group Managing Director of SCOA, Dr. M. F. Boulos, said his company was pleased to enter “a rewarding relationship with Julius Berger and pleased to have been chosen to handle the equipment that will assist in the construction of the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road.”

Dr. Boulos said that “SCOA has proudly entered into the partnership with Julius Berger Nigeria, a German renowned company in bringing in such huge quantities of trucks and other machineries,” adding that, “these superb equipment will enable Nigeria’s foremost engineering construction company and most reliable infrastructure development partner, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, handle the contract in a timely and professional manner to have positive economic and social impact on the communities and Nigeria.”

He disclosed that Julius Berger will be the first to engage the new technological equipment, Wirtgen, which is also uniquely environmentally friendly in road construction. “What you see here today is a tip of the iceberg. A part of the items you see here have been delivered through Port Harcourt and Warri ports; and more are yet to arrive Nigeria, and even as we speak here at this ceremony, more equipment are right now coming here from the port to meet us.”

